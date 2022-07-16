President of Palestine demands an end to the Israeli occupation | News

The president of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas, demanded this Friday the end of the Israeli occupation after a meeting with his counterpart from the United States (USA), Joe Biden, which took place in the city of Bethlehem, in the West Bank.

During the meeting with the press after the meeting, Abbas pointed out that 74 years have passed since the Nakba (forced displacement of the Palestinian people after the creation of the State of Israel) and the occupation, and that it is time for the Palestinian people to win their freedom and independence.

He assured that if you want peace and security in the Middle East, you have to start by recognizing the State of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital and in accordance with the 1967 borders, and allow the Palestinian people to obtain their legitimate rights.

Among other issues, Abbas called on Biden to remove the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) from the US terrorist list, as well as to reopen the PLO office in the US capital, Washington.

He called for an end to “acts of racial discrimination (apartheid) against our people and a halt to unilateral actions that undermine the two-state solution,” including the construction of new settlements for Israeli settlers on occupied Palestinian land.

In addition, he called for the murderers of the Palestinian-American journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh, who lost her life after being shot by Israeli troops while covering a Tel Aviv military operation in Jenin for the Al-Jazeera network, to be brought to justice. on May 11 last.

Taking the floor, Biden confirmed that he has not changed his commitment to a two-state solution along the 1967 lines, with mutually agreed land swaps. He recalled that Palestine deserves its own independent and sovereign state.

He expressed the commitment of his Administration to resume negotiations with Palestine and Israel, which are stalled.

He announced that the US will provide an additional 200 million dollars to the United Nations Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (Unrwa).

The meeting between Abbas and Biden took place in the context of the US president’s first tour of the Middle East.





