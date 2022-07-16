Repsol unions declare strike for three days in Spain | News

The Repsol unions in Spain called for a three-day strike starting this Friday to denounce the loss of purchasing power of their workers’ wages amid the growing inflation that the economy is going through.

The demonstrations have been called by the Trade Union Confederation of Workers’ Commissions (CCOO), the General Union of Workers (UGT), the Workers’ Union (STR) and the Workers’ Union (USO).

Around 16,000 workers of the Repsol group are called to the strike that began this Friday in nearly a thousand centers of the energy company. According to local sources, the first day has obtained a follow-up of 95 percent.

According to a statement issued by the unions, the protests are being held to denounce that “with the company’s lack of will to reach an agreement on wage increases, Repsol workers have lost purchasing power.”

In this sense, the communication secretary of the STR, Jordi Margalef, pointed out that “we have had a frozen salary since 2020, a situation that contrasts with the great economic results of the Repsol group”.

At the same time, CCOO affirmed that the workers of the Spanish company “are willing to defend with strikes the right not to lose thousands of euros at a time of inflationary uncertainty, and with the company giving historical profits, as has been seen this week ”.

Similarly, UGT highlighted that “despite the commitment and responsibility of the workforce to continue producing in the Covid era, as an essential company, it refuses to value all the efforts made by its workers.”

During the first half of this year, Repsol’s profits are estimated at 1,400 million euros (around 1,412 million dollars), before which the workers do not explain the causes of the freezing of their salary.

According to specialized financial institutions, inflation in Spain today reaches 10.2 percent.





