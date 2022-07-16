Red alert issued in the United Kingdom due to heat wave | News

The UK Meteorological Office (Met) issued this Friday, for the first time in history, the red alert for next Sunday due to the heat wave, while temperatures are forecast to exceed 40 degrees Celsius.

In this regard, the Met reported that that country will be affected by a mass of hot air originating in southern Europe, as a result of the consequences of global warming and climate change.

Given the high temperatures, the authorities informed the population that, regardless of age, any person is sensitive to presenting high health risks if they do not take the appropriate measures.

For the first time temperatures of 40°C have been forecast in the UK and the first ever Red warning for exceptional heat has been issued.

The Secretary of State, Kit Malthouse, pointed out that the fact that temperatures rise to 40 degrees in British territory is a record, for which a set of measures to avoid human losses have been examined in the Cobra emergency committee.

In turn, the executive director of the Met, Penny Endersby, described the situation as “absolutely unprecedented”, and urged to abide by the instructions that are issued. She pointed out that “our lifestyles and our infrastructure are not prepared for what is coming our way.”

Hot weather can affect your health, especially for more vulnerable people.

For its part, the Health Security Agency declared a level 4 “heat and health” alert with special emphasis on the area north of London to Lincolnshire, which includes Peterborough, Grantham, Sandy and Stevenage.

The heat wave that affects Europe has left in Spain a negative balance of 43 deaths in two days of extreme temperatures that will affect the Iberian nation until July 18.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



