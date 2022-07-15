Victims of the 2016 coup are remembered in Türkiye | News

The president of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, led this Friday the acts of tribute to the victims of the failed coup of July 15-16, 2016 in that country, in which 251 people lost their lives and 2,734 were injured.

According to press media, the head of state attended the evening for the Day of Democracy and National Unity and the sixth anniversary of these events, which took place in Sarachane Square in Istanbul. Other acts were held in cities such as Izmir and Gaziantep.

In the morning, the president accompanied relatives of victims at the Monument to the Martyrs of July 15, located in the garden of the Presidential Palace, in the capital, Ankara.

In an article published this Friday, the Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, specified that the coup against Erdogan and his Prime Minister, Binali Yıldırım, was articulated by the Islamist preacher Fethullah Gülen and his organization FETO, interested in establishing a radical and fundamentalist regime.

He recalled that in its origins FETO presented itself as a religious movement that promoted education and dialogue, but over time it infiltrated structures of the Army, the judiciary and numerous government institutions.

FETÖ yalnızca Türkiye için değil, tüm insanlık için büyük bir tehdit.

Muhataplarımızı FETÖ tehlikesine karşı her zaman uyarıyoruz.

15 Temmuz vesilesiyle 100’den fazla ülkenin medya organlarında yayımlanan makalem:

— Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (@MevlutCavusoglu)

July 15, 2022

He stated that in July 2016 units of the security forces, loyal to Gülen, occupied strategic positions and bombed key sites, including Army and Police barracks.

He appreciated that the coup plotters did not foresee the heroic response that the Turkish people would give and lamented the loss of valuable lives when people defended democracy with their lives, he said.

FETO is a major threat not only to Türkiye, but to all countries.

We keep on warning our friends & partners on the danger of FETO.

Please find below my article published in the media outlets of more than 100 countries on the occasion of #July15. ��

— Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (@MevlutCavusoglu)

July 15, 2022

Cavusoglu assured that terrorism has no nationality, ethnicity or religion. He defined it as a danger that threatens humanity and urged to face it in a decisive and united manner.

He stressed that no State can afford a double standard regarding terrorism and no terrorist organization can be classified as useful according to political preferences.

After the 2016 coup, the government launched a police operation against what it considered to be the Gülen network, with thousands of arrests and dismissals in public institutions.

For years Türkiye has demanded the extradition of Gülen from the United States, where he lives, as well as that other nations, mostly European, send other FETO leaders who found refuge in Ankara.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



