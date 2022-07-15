Szijjarto refused to return the Order of Friendship received from Lavrov

BUDAPEST, July 15 – RIA Novosti. Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations of Hungary Peter Szijjarto, answering a question from a journalist, said that he was not going to refuse the Order of Friendship, which was presented to him by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

At a press conference following the meeting between Szijjarto and Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, the Hungarian Foreign Minister was asked whether he intended to abandon the Order of Friendship in connection with the Russian special operation in Ukraine, which he was awarded by Russian President Vladimir Putin for his great contribution to development Russian-Hungarian relations. During his visit to Moscow in December 2021, the Szijjarto Order was presented by Lavrov.

“No. I got it in peaceful circumstances,” Szijjarto replied, adding that what happens in peaceful conditions does not count in times of conflict. The Hungarian newspaper Népszava also noticed that during the press conference, Schallenberg spoke against the background of the flags of Austria and the European Union, and behind Szijjártó was only the flag of Hungary.