BELGRADE, July 15 – RIA Novosti. Serbia and its President Alexander Vučić will not be “re-educated” by the followers of Stepan Bandera in Ukraine and the Croatian Nazis, head of the Serbian Ministry of Internal Affairs Alexander Vulin told RIA Novosti in response to threats from Rada deputy Alexei Goncharenko.

The Rada deputy wrote on Telegram the day before that Ukraine, together with Croatia, would take revenge on Vucic for his statements about the special operation, “re-educating” him and the people of the Balkan country. Goncharenko has hinted that Kyiv and Zagreb are planning to prevent Serbia’s possible entry into the EU.

Yesterday, 01:30Special military operation in Ukraine Vučić fears more conflict after ‘near-world‘ conflict in Ukraine

“A significant part of the evil in Ukraine comes from those who share with the Croats the ideas that brought them to Stalingrad (369th reinforced Croatian infantry regiment of the Wehrmacht and similar formations. – Note ed.). The Croats did not forgive Vučić for being the surviving grandson victims of the Ustashe (Croatian Nazis. – Ed.), and now we see that their allies in the Ukrainian parliament do not forgive, that he does not harm Ukraine and did not become part of anti-Russian propaganda. First of all, they cannot forgive Vučić for conducting an independent and Serbian politics,” Vulin told the news agency.

He added that no one could re-educate the Serbs under the current president, much less the followers of Ante Pavelić – the head of the Nazi puppet Independent State of Croatia – or Stepan Bandera.

July 6, 19:21 Serbian Interior Minister rebuked the European Parliament for hypocrisy over Kosovo and Ukraine

“I know how much it bothers them that Serbia has a free and brave leader, and all Serbs have their own president. And I also know that we Serbs are proud of Vučić, because we elected him. In Serbia, presidents are chosen in free elections, and are not proclaimed in the squares or the Maidan,” Vulin stressed.

Earlier, the Serbian leader said that Russian President Vladimir Putin at a certain stage of the special operation will turn to world leaders with a proposal, and if it is rejected, “hell” will begin on the planet. Vučić also stressed that now “the entire Western world is at war with Russia through Ukrainians.”

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a military special operation to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine. Vladimir Putin called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia itself.

The Russian army, together with the forces of the DPR and LPR, completely liberated the Lugansk People’s Republic and a significant part of the Donetsk.