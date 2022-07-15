The expert spoke about Trump’s chances to return to the White House

MOSCOW, July 15 – RIA Novosti. Former US President Donald Trump has a very high chance of winning the presidential election in 2024 if he is physically able to withstand the election race, Boris Mezhuev, a political scientist and associate professor at the Faculty of Philosophy at Moscow State University, said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

Earlier, Trump, in an interview with the American edition of Intelligencer – New York, said that he had made a decision regarding participation in the 2024 elections and was deciding when to announce it.

“Until the last moment, I was convinced that the Republicans would try to find another candidate other than Trump, with similar ideas and positions. But, apparently, this is impossible,” Mezhuev said.

For Republican supporters of the former president, it will be a matter of principle to return Trump to the White House, despite the fact that there were many complaints against him during his years in office, primarily on personnel policy, and also because of the inability to create a single integrated team, quarrels with The Pentagon, the inability to find support among the intelligence community and the military, the expert believes.

“The problem is how it was removed. It was almost like a coup d’état… The press mobilization, the BLM movement rampant, the hysteria surrounding the killing of George Floyd, the hypocritical kneeling of the Democratic Party leaders. All this is so disgusting that the Democratic Party and the establishment are compromised for a very long time. Such hypocrisy, shown when it is necessary to remove Trump in any way, the American voter does not like,” Mezhuev added.

The political scientist is convinced that the Republicans will win in 2024 and are likely to win the midterm elections.

“The Democrats have very little chance of holding them back. I don’t see the slightest chance of doing it,” the expert noted.

Only Trump’s age can become an obstacle to his return to the presidency of the United States, he is 76 years old, two years before the election, something can happen, and there is a feeling that his health can fail, and the upcoming election campaign promises to be difficult, it will be accompanied by everything negative, which may be, the political scientist believes.

“Perhaps, given this, the Trump family will be able to convince him to return without returning, proposing the candidacy of a younger politician,” Mezhuev concluded.

The fact that the Republican Party, despite Trump’s popularity, will nominate other candidates for younger, more ambitious and, from the point of view of the American establishment, more manageable politicians, says Vladimir Batyuk, head of the Center for Military-Political Studies of the Institute for US and Canadian Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

“The Republicans have a very good chance. Much will depend on whether the Republicans manage to convince voters that their candidate, unlike Biden, who is obviously suffering from senile dementia, is a younger, ambitious, businesslike politician. And here is Trump, who is 76 years old , can also become the object of criticism on the issue of its inadequacy due to advanced age,” Batyuk said.