Szijjarto announced the existence of a military scenario for the protection of the Hungarians in Transcarpathia

BUDAPEST, July 15 – RIA Novosti. Hungary has “military emergency” scenarios to protect and save 150,000 Hungarians in Ukrainian Transcarpathia, but it would like to avoid them, said Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.
“In our country, military emergency scenarios have been prepared … It is in our interests that peace be established in the east as soon as possible, because then we will be able to avoid dangerous scenarios prepared in order to save and protect the 150,000 Hungarians living in Transcarpathia,” Szijjarto said in an interview with the Hungarian edition of Index.
Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Irina Vereshchuk said earlier that the position of the Hungarian authorities on the situation around Ukraine is close to pro-Russian and suggested that Budapest wants to get “cheap Russian gas” or “Ukrainian Transcarpathia” through its actions. The Hungarian Embassy in Ukraine denied the accusations and called her words slander, noting that it was “surprised and shocked” by such statements.
May 4, 01:41

Ukraine accused Hungary of plans to seize part of the country’s territory

