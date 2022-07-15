French journalist called the main mistake of the West in relation to Russia

MOSCOW, July 15 – RIA Novosti. It was very reckless on the part of Western countries to get involved in a confrontation with Russia, writes the French edition Valeurs Actuelles.

“The Russians are moving forward confidently both on the battlefield and on the diplomatic front, as the sanctions that Moscow has been subjected to do not bring the desired results and, even worse, turn against the initiators themselves,” notes Arno Benedetti, separately drawing attention to the rise in prices in Europe and the US, the good dynamics of the ruble and the weakening of the euro against the dollar.

According to the author, the main mistake of the West is that it continues to see the USSR in Russia, while the world has long since changed course after the end of the Cold War.

“Western politicians expected a different development of events, but they do not understand that Moscow has a strategic rear. For example, China, whose economic weight has shown that the United States and Europe have lost their central role in the new world order,” the journalist added.

After the start of the Russian military special operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine, the West stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow. Some countries have announced the freezing of Russian assets, many brands have left Russia, calls have become louder in Europe to abandon Russian energy resources. The European Union has already adopted six packages of sanctions, including, among other things, an embargo on coal and oil.

All this turned into problems for the Western countries themselves, which faced rising energy prices and a surge in inflation.