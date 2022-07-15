World

Kallas called Russia “the only enemy” of Estonia

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 33 mins ago
1 minute read

HELSINKI, July 15 – RIA Novosti. Kaya Kallas, a candidate for prime minister of Estonia, who is to form a new government of the republic, called Russia “the only enemy” of her country. Speaking to parliamentarians on Friday, she noted that Estonia has many friends in the world, but only one enemy.
“Estonia is a recognized and respected player in the international arena. We have friends among many states and their leaders, we can be proud of this. We have only one enemy. This is Russia. We cannot accept the fact that it was Russia that made the world around us much more dangerous than it seemed some time ago,” Kallas said. She also stated that Russia allegedly “made a significant contribution to the sharp rise in energy prices, hoping to bring instability to society.”
After the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, Western countries began to impose sanctions against the Russian Federation, in particular, on Russian energy resources. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy for the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy.
July 1, 18:24

Zakharova called Estonia Britain’s testing ground for the spread of Russophobia

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 33 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

French journalist called the main mistake of the West in relation to Russia

17 mins ago

The French attacked Macron because of Russia

50 mins ago

“United Russia” opened a legal aid center in Luhansk

1 hour ago

Italian Foreign Minister says he presented Draghi’s head on a platter in front of Putin

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.