The French attacked Macron because of Russia

Earlier, in an interview with TF1 and France 2 TV channels, Macron said that the task of the next five years in power would be to fight against Russia and help Ukraine at the humanitarian, economic and political level.

After the start of a special operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine, the West stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow. Some countries have announced the freezing of Russian assets, many brands have left Russia, calls have become louder to abandon Russian energy resources. The EU has already adopted six packages of sanctions, including, among other things, an embargo on coal and oil. At the same time, European countries themselves faced economic consequences in the form of a sharp increase in fuel and food prices.