The French attacked Macron because of Russia
“Sorry, but I am against this very support for Ukraine,” Jackpot001 said.
EU decides to cut aid to Ukraine, writes Bloomberg
“I agree about the Minsk agreements. We lived to see all this horror because some people did not comply with them. And also because NATO wants to control everything,” said Salluste10.
Express: The French are thinking about leaving the EU after the failure of Macron in the elections
After the start of a special operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine, the West stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow. Some countries have announced the freezing of Russian assets, many brands have left Russia, calls have become louder to abandon Russian energy resources. The EU has already adopted six packages of sanctions, including, among other things, an embargo on coal and oil. At the same time, European countries themselves faced economic consequences in the form of a sharp increase in fuel and food prices.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked