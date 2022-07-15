World

The French attacked Macron because of Russia

MOSCOW, July 15 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the French newspaper Le Figaro have criticized French President Emmanuel Macron after saying that he will fight against Russia and is ready to make sacrifices for the sake of Ukraine.

“Sorry, but I am against this very support for Ukraine,” Jackpot001 said.

“Ukrainians had to comply with the Minsk agreements. Why should I pay for the fact that they did not do this?” asked Anonymat.

“I agree about the Minsk agreements. We lived to see all this horror because some people did not comply with them. And also because NATO wants to control everything,” said Salluste10.

“So far, the sanctions are externalities to satisfy our ego. However, there are very real consequences: for example, the euro fell below the dollar,” wrote Marco54.
He defends the interests of the North American business community and, politically, of Washington. That’s all he cares about. He has no plans to protect French interests,” the readers concluded.
Earlier, in an interview with TF1 and France 2 TV channels, Macron said that the task of the next five years in power would be to fight against Russia and help Ukraine at the humanitarian, economic and political level.

After the start of a special operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine, the West stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow. Some countries have announced the freezing of Russian assets, many brands have left Russia, calls have become louder to abandon Russian energy resources. The EU has already adopted six packages of sanctions, including, among other things, an embargo on coal and oil. At the same time, European countries themselves faced economic consequences in the form of a sharp increase in fuel and food prices.

