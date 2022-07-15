“United Russia” opened a legal aid center in Luhansk

MOSCOW, July 15 – RIA Novosti. United Russia has opened a legal aid center in Luhansk, it works on the basis of the building of the law institute of Leningrad State University named after V. Dahl, the press service of the party reported.

United Russia opened a legal aid center in Lugansk. Residents of the city will be able to get advice on all issues – from the restoration of documents to the registration of social benefits,” the message says.

It is noted that the center operates on the basis of the building of the Law Institute of Leningrad State University named after V. Dahl.

“Exit work will also be organized to provide legal assistance to the population in other cities and regions, including in the returned territories of the LPR,” Viktor Vodolatsky, a State Duma deputy and curator of the party’s humanitarian mission in the LPR, said in the press service.