Italian Foreign Minister says he presented Draghi’s head on a platter in front of Putin

ROME, July 15 – RIA Novosti. Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said that the differences in the ruling coalition play into the hands of the Russian authorities, and the possible collapse of the government will make Europe weaker.

“My heart is crying when toasts were raised in Moscow last night, Medvedev was happy because Putin was served Draghi’s head on a silver platter. Autocracies raise toasts, and democracies are weakening. Without this government, Europe is also becoming weaker,” he said on the air of the radio station Rtl 102.5, without explaining specifically what caused such images in his imagination.

After the meeting between Draghi and Mattarella, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev published a collage on his Telegram channel with a photo of Draghi and former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the caption “Who’s next?”.

The day before, Italian President Sergio Mattarella did not accept the resignation of Prime Minister Mario Draghi. On Thursday, the Senate of the Italian Parliament held a vote of confidence in the country’s government, which it put in connection with the adoption of a decree with economic support measures. Despite the fact that the Council of Ministers received confidence, representatives of the 5 Star Movement, which is part of the ruling coalition, refused to take part in the vote.

“The Draghi government and the coalition that supported it should move forward, but at the moment I find it very, very difficult,” Di Maio said.

Denying Draghi’s resignation, President Mattarella invited him to brief Parliament on the situation, where he is expected to speak next Wednesday. Speaking at a meeting of the Council of Ministers, at which he announced his intention to resign, Draghi said that “the national majority that supported the government from the very beginning is no more.”

Draghi’s step to resign was formally caused by the decision of the “5 Star Movement” not to vote for the confidence in the Council of Ministers: during the procedure that took place the day before, the “five-star” senators left the meeting room. At the same time, ministers from among the “five-star” continue to work in the government, and leading representatives of the “Movement” said that their non-participation in the vote was not directed against the coalition as a whole, but against a specific decree, where the main stumbling block was the issue of building an incineration plant under Rome.

The complexity of the situation lies in the fact that the ruling coalition continues to have the necessary support in parliament even without the votes of the “Movement”, but Draghi himself has previously stated that he is not ready to head the government if the “Movement” is not represented in it, nor does he intend to form a new one. composition of the Council of Ministers, taking into account the new configuration of the majority.

A number of coalition members, in particular the Democratic Party, consider it necessary to continue the work of Draghi at the head of the government, with or without the Movement, in order to lead the country to the planned completion of the legislature in the spring of 2023.

Local analysts and the media say that the next week will prove to be a key one for the government’s future. If the mediation efforts fail, according to the newspaper la Stampa, President Mattarella will be ready to dissolve parliament and call early elections. Representatives of the right flank of the Italian political scene, at least, do not object to this scenario: the League party, which is part of the current majority, and, in particular, the opposition Brothers of Italy.