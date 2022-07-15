Ministry of Internal Affairs clarified the decree on Russian citizenship for residents of Donbass and Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 15 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia clarified the provisions of the presidential decree on admission to the citizenship of the Russian Federation in a simplified manner for those living in the DPR, LPR and Ukraine, along with the application they must provide a passport of their state, and for a stateless person – an identity document with a registration mark, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reports Media.

On July 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the simplified acquisition of Russian citizenship for all residents of Ukraine. Previously, only residents of the DPR, LPR, as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye regions had this right.

Persons residing on the territory of the DPR, LPR or Ukraine can apply to the points of acceptance of applications for acquiring Russian citizenship located in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Luhansk People’s Republic, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions of Ukraine. The department noted that the number of such points in the DPR, LPR and in the liberated territories of Ukraine is constantly increasing.

“Together with the application for admission to Russian citizenship, it will be necessary to submit a passport of a citizen of the DPR, LPR or Ukraine. For stateless persons – a document proving the identity and lack of citizenship, with a mark of registration at the place of residence in these territories,” the message says.

In addition, in some cases, it will be necessary to submit documents on the conclusion or dissolution of marriage, indicating a change in last name, first name or patronymic, a birth certificate of a child included in the application for admission to Russian citizenship.

Also, citizens of the DPR, LPR or Ukraine who are in Russia have the right to apply for admission to the citizenship of the Russian Federation to any territorial body of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia at the place of actual residence (if they do not have registration at the place of residence or place of stay on the territory of the Russian Federation).

It is noted that this requires a passport, documents confirming the absence of diseases that pose a danger to others, a certificate of the absence of HIV and a migration card.

In the absence of a migration card, in order to obtain a duplicate of it, citizens should contact the migration unit of the territorial body of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia at the place of actual location.