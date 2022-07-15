World
Poland to buy 116 used tanks from US, media reported
WARSAW, July 15 – RIA Novosti. Poland is buying 116 used Abrams tanks from the US, Polskie Radio reports.
“Poland will buy used Abrams tanks from the US Army. We are talking about 116 copies,” the report says.
According to the radio, the first deliveries of tanks should begin in early 2023.
It is noted that used Abrams tanks will have to make up for the lack of armored vehicles that arose in the Polish Army after the Polish army handed over several hundred T-72 tanks to Ukraine.
Earlier, Poland signed a contract for the purchase of 250 new American Abrams tanks.
