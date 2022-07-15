Yesterday, 13:48 Donbass. Genocide. 2014-2022

Which countries of the collective West armed UkraineAfter the Euromaidan, the consistent transformation of Ukraine into a springboard for confrontation with Russia began. NATO countries actively pumped up independent weapons, trained the Ukrainian military under the pretext of cooperation in the defense sphere, and prepared Kyiv for a big war. Funds were allocated from their own budgets, sparing no expense. The amounts grew year by year.