How and where to see the biggest supermoon of this 2022? | News

This year’s largest supermoon, also known as the Deer Moon, can be seen at various latitudes on the planet between Wednesday night and Thursday morning with its maximum brightness, announced the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). ).

The entity reported that the astronomical phenomenon is an indicator that the Moon is at its closest point to Earth, known as perigee, so its glow will be 15 percent brighter than average, and 30 percent larger. .

According to NASA, this phenomenon has been visible since July 12 and will last until July 15 in the morning. An unusual luminosity will be noticed in the sky, since the celestial body will be located approximately 357,418 kilometers from the planet.

To admire the Luna del Cervo, it will not be necessary to use specialized objects, it is only enough that the sky is completely clear and free of light pollution.

In the northern hemisphere, the Moon would begin to manifest itself from the early hours of the night, since the lunar perigee occurred before dawn on July 13.

Meanwhile, the best time to observe the supermoon in all its splendor, from the southern hemisphere, would be shortly before midnight in countries such as Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela.

When the natural satellite makes its exit in the month of July, it is nicknamed the Deer Moon because, on these dates, the cultures originating in the north of the American continent noticed the growth of antlers in male deer.

The natural phenomenon is also known as Thunder Moon, because storms can occur in the northern hemisphere summer season; Hay Moon, because at this time the plant is harvested or Salmon Moon, due to the exodus of this species during this month.

NASA specifies that this is the third of four consecutive supermoons that the sky normally offers at this time of year.

