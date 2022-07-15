Türkiye announces agreement to resume grain exports | News

The Türkiye Ministry of Defense reported on Wednesday that together with Ukraine, Russia and the United Nations (UN), it was agreed to establish a grain coordination center in Istanbul in order to solve the grain supply crisis. grain.

In this regard, the Turkish Defense Minister, Hulusi Akar, pointed out that the meeting held in a mansion in Istanbul has been an important step in contributing to the solution of the food crisis.

He also added that during the meeting agreements were signed regarding basic technical aspects, such as the creation of a coordination center in the Turkish capital, joint controls at the points of departure and destination of the ports; as well as the guarantee of the security of navigation in the transfer routes.

For his part, UN Secretary General António Guterres stated that despite progress in Ukrainian grain exports in Istanbul, he does not see prospects for an immediate peace agreement between kyiv and Moscow.

The entity also thanked Türkiye for the effort to convene these talks and its fundamental role, in addition to highlighting the constructive commitment assumed by Russian and Ukrainian officials.

“In a world darkened by the current global crisis, we finally have a ray of hope, to alleviate human suffering and alleviate hunger around the world,” said the health authority.





