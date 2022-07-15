New strain of coronavirus detected in the Netherlands | News

The National Institute for Public Health and the Environment of the Netherlands (RIVM) registered on Wednesday the detection of the BA.2.75 strain of the coronavirus, which received the name centaur, identified after analyzing a sample taken at the end of last month in the Noordoost-Gelderland region.

According to the agencies, the new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus were first reported in India last May.

It is worth specifying that RIVM specified that it will contact the Municipal Public Health Services (GGD) to trace the source and possible contacts.

To date, the centaur variant has been detected in Australia, Japan, Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom, among other nations.

Given the new strain, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) specified that it is a variant under monitoring, indicating that it could be more transmissible or associated with a more serious disease.

Likewise, nations in the region, such as the United Kingdom, urged that efforts be redoubled so that the almost 3 million adults who have not received a single dose of the anticovid vaccine complete the vaccination schedule.

