A former CIA employee is sentenced for leaking to Wikileaks | News

The former programmer of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA for its acronym in English) Joshua Schulte was sentenced on Wednesday by the federal court in New York, for leaking valuable cyberattack tools from the US agency to Wikileaks.

CMIO.org in sequence:

UK approves extradition of Julian Assange to the US

The 33-year-old software engineer was found guilty of illegally compiling national defense information and illegally transmitting that information, among other charges.

Joshua Schulte, 33, was working for the CIA’s elite cyberattack unit when he stole the tool known as “Vault 7,” which he used to break into computers and technology systems and leaked to WikiLeaks after quitting his job.

The Vault 7 leak to WikiLeaks began on March 7, 2018, and the organization founded by Australian Julian Assange called it “the biggest leak of intelligence data in history.”

A week after that first disclosure, authorities searched Schulte’s New York City apartment under a warrant that considered him suspected of distributing national defense information.

⚡ Former CIA software engineer Joshua Schulte was convicted on Wednesday of federal charges accusing him of causing the biggest theft of classified information in CIA history, also known as “Vault 7 Leak”. pic.twitter.com/AgsnqZyZsM

— Fatima Zainab (@TheFatimaZainab)

July 13, 2022

According to the prosecution, Schulte leaked around 8,760 documents to harm the agency.

“Schulte was aware that the collateral damage from his action could pose an extraordinary threat to this nation if made public,” US Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement.

On Wednesday, New York federal court convicted Schulte of eight counts under the Espionage Act and one count of obstruction of justice. She still faces separate prosecution for child pornography.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source