Public buildings seized in protests abandoned in Sri Lanka | News

Protesters in Sri Lanka began talks on Thursday to return government buildings seized amid protests that led to the departure of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa from the country.

Representatives of the protesters indicated that they plan to leave the Presidential Palace, the Presidential Secretariat and the Prime Minister’s Office “with immediate effect”, although they promise to “continue their fight”.

Hundreds of protesters invaded President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s official residence last week, forcing him to flee to the Maldives on Wednesday. They later invaded the office of the Prime Minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The prime minister, whom Rajapaksa appointed as acting president during his absence, demanded the evacuation of government buildings and instructed security forces to do “whatever is necessary to restore order.”

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who was due to resign on Wednesday, fled to the Maldives. It was reported that Rajapaksa intended to fly to Singapore, where he allegedly applied for asylum, and from there he would hand in his letter of resignation, but was reportedly still unable to board the plane that would transport him from the Maldives to Singapore due to security concerns.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa waiting to fly to Singapore. He wants to fly to a country where a sizeable Sri Lankan diaspora lives but no protest allowed – Tamil diaspora will demand him to be tried for war crimes & Singhalese diaspora will demand him to return to be tried for corruption.

July 13, 2022

The population of about 22 million inhabitants suffers from shortages of essential products due to the lack of foreign exchange for imports and the protesters believe that the crisis is due to mismanagement by Rajapaksa.

After months of protests, protesters invaded the president’s official residence on Saturday and forced him to flee to the Maldives on Wednesday. They later invaded the office of the Prime Minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe.





