WHO alerts increase in deaths from Covid-19 in America | News

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned this Thursday about the global rise in the number of positive cases for Covid-19 during the last week, while pointing out that in that period the Americas region is the one with the most deaths. .

WHO warns that the Covid-19 pandemic is far from over

In the period between July 4 and 10, around 5.7 million new Covid-19 infections were registered globally, which means an increase of 6 percent compared to the previous week.

The region most affected by the new cases is Europe, where 2.8 million positives are reported with a rise of 4 percent. Then it is followed by the Americas region, which accounts for around 1.5 million infected with a slight increase of one percent.

�� Last week saw 1,562,967 COVD-19 cases and 4,789 deaths reported, a ⬇️0.9% decrease in cases overall and a ⬇️3.5% decrease in deaths compared to the previous week – @DirOPSPAHO

— PAHO/WHO (@opsoms)

July 13, 2022

Although it does not top the list of the number of infections, the Asian region has the largest increase in cases with 25 percent more than last week, for a record of one million new positives.

For its part, the Americas region experienced the highest number of deaths in the period studied, with 4,789 deaths. However, this represents a decrease of 4 percent compared to the previous week.

The recent WHO report reveals that the countries with the highest number of deaths during the indicated period of time are the United States and Brazil, with a record of 1,987 and 1,637 deaths, respectively.

In this section, America presents a total of 2,771,833 deaths registered since the start of the pandemic, while reporting a cumulative 166,009,971 cases. During the last day, 302,814 people tested positive for Covid-19.





