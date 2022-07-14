Sri Lankan authorities impose curfew | News

After clashes between security forces and protesters in Sri Lanka, which left one dead and at least 80 injured, the interim president and current prime minister of that Asian country, Ranil Wickremesinghe, imposed a curfew on Thursday.

Protesters in Sri Lanka leave public buildings seized during protests

According to the Government Information Department, the measure will come into force during this day from 12:00 local time, until 05:00 local time on Friday.

Some sources specify that the curfew is national in scope, although others say that it will apply only in the capital, Colombo, the epicenter of the protests against poor government management and the country’s critical economic and financial situation. The authorities had previously declared a state of emergency.

The prime minister, now acting president, Ranil Wickremesinghe decreed a nationwide curfew and established a committee with the commanders and the secretary of defense with the aim of trying to stop the strong protests.

During the last hours it transpired that the protesters decided to peacefully abandon a group of public buildings, including the Presidential Palace, which they had taken days before.

During the protests, the resignation of Wickremesinghe and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country, first took refuge in the Maldives and then traveled on a Saudi flight to Singapore, where he arrived this Thursday, according to media from that southeastern nation. Asian.

According to other reports, Wickremesinghe asked the head of the House of Representatives, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, to appoint a head of government who is accepted by the ruling and opposition blocs.

In addition, during a meeting with military commanders, he urged the security forces to take the necessary measures to end the protests.

Media reports indicate that the interim president is expected to be elected no later than July 20. Regarding the call for elections, they state that these should not be held beyond March 2023.

Sri Lanka is experiencing its worst economic crisis in seven decades and the foreign exchange deficit is making it difficult for millions of people to buy food, medicine, fuel and other essential items.

The national authorities declared a moratorium on its external debt of 51,000 million dollars and are negotiating a loan with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).





