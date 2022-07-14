Foreign Ministry warned Chisinau against joining Western sanctions

MOSCOW, July 14 – RIA Novosti. The Russian side warns Chisinau against joining the West’s sanctions against Moscow, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Earlier, the head of the EU delegation in Chisinau, Janis Mazeiks, noted that the European Union does not require Moldova to join the sanctions, but considers it important to develop the republic in this direction.

“Russia has not gone unnoticed by the ongoing efforts of the European Union and NATO aimed at fully integrating Moldova into their anti-Russian campaign, as well as developing its territory under the guise of providing security assistance,” Zakharova said.

According to her, the experience of recent months convinces that the people of the countries that impose them are the first to suffer from restrictions against Russia.

After the start of the Russian military special operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine, the West stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow. Many states have announced the freezing of Russian assets, calls have become louder to abandon energy from Russia. These measures dealt a serious blow to Western countries – they led to an increase in inflation and food and fuel prices.

Vladimir Putin called the policy of containing and weakening Russia a long-term strategy for the West. According to him, the sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy, and the main goal of the United States and Europe is to worsen the lives of millions of people.