World

Foreign Ministry warned Chisinau against joining Western sanctions

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 7 mins ago
1 minute read

MOSCOW, July 14 – RIA Novosti. The Russian side warns Chisinau against joining the West’s sanctions against Moscow, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
Earlier, the head of the EU delegation in Chisinau, Janis Mazeiks, noted that the European Union does not require Moldova to join the sanctions, but considers it important to develop the republic in this direction.
12:04

WSJ explained how Putin outplayed the United States

“Russia has not gone unnoticed by the ongoing efforts of the European Union and NATO aimed at fully integrating Moldova into their anti-Russian campaign, as well as developing its territory under the guise of providing security assistance,” Zakharova said.
According to her, the experience of recent months convinces that the people of the countries that impose them are the first to suffer from restrictions against Russia.
08:43

The Hill predicted three possible moves by Putin after the special operation

After the start of the Russian military special operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine, the West stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow. Many states have announced the freezing of Russian assets, calls have become louder to abandon energy from Russia. These measures dealt a serious blow to Western countries – they led to an increase in inflation and food and fuel prices.
Vladimir Putin called the policy of containing and weakening Russia a long-term strategy for the West. According to him, the sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy, and the main goal of the United States and Europe is to worsen the lives of millions of people.
June 26, 11:24 am

The expert assessed the consequences of Moldova joining the sanctions against Russia

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 7 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

The expert called the interim results of negotiations on grain optimistic

24 mins ago

Hell awaits everyone if the West does not accept Putin’s conditions, Vucic said

45 mins ago

WSJ explained how Putin outplayed the United States

1 hour ago

Alikhanov: deliveries of goods to Kaliningrad by rail will start today or tomorrow

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.