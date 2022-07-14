The expert called the interim results of negotiations on grain optimistic

MOSCOW, July 14 – RIA Novosti. The interim results of the negotiations on the transit of Ukrainian grain are encouraging, the parties “crept up” to the preparation of the final document, said Nikolay Topornin, Associate Professor of the Department of European Law at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Negotiations between the military delegations of Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and the UN delegation on the settlement of the “grain issue”, held in the Kalender mansion in Istanbul, ended on Wednesday. Earlier, a diplomatic source told RIA Novosti that there were high hopes for a consensus at the meeting. According to him, the negotiations take into account both Moscow’s fears and the presence of sanctions in the insurance, logistics and banking sectors for the export of Russian agricultural products. Following the talks, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that an agreement had been reached to establish a coordination center in Istanbul, and next week the Ukrainian and Russian delegations would meet again in Turkey to discuss the grain issue.

“I am very optimistic that next week the parties will discuss all the technical details and sign such a document. Therefore, as far as I understand, the parties do not have any serious differences,” the RIA Novosti expert said.

He stressed that “the parties did a great job at the talks, brought their positions closer together, withdrew their remarks, and, in principle, got close to the preparation of the final document.” “That is, everything suggests that this mechanism for the supply of grain through the Black Sea will eventually work, and Russia will guarantee that security will be ensured, respectively, Ukraine and Turkey guarantee that nothing else will be supplied there, except for wheat, no weapons and so on,” Topornin said.

According to him, “Turkey guarantees that after it receives the grain, part of it will remain with it, apparently, and it will continue to send part for implementation under the contracts that Ukraine has.” “Well, that is, in my opinion, this is the working agreement, which was not enough to unblock this situation,” the expert concluded.

As a RIA Novosti source familiar with the situation noted on Thursday, the preliminary date for a new meeting of the delegations of Turkey, the Russian Federation, Ukraine and the UN on the “grain issue” is July 20-21, there are no significant obstacles to signing an agreement on the withdrawal of ships with grain in the Black Sea, there are technical details. According to him, the agreement on the “grain issue” implies the creation of a security zone for checking ships near Ukrainian waters, and not in the ports themselves, the control of ships is planned to be carried out jointly by Turkey and the UN.