MOSCOW, July 14 – RIA Novosti. If If world leaders do not heed the proposals of Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Ukraine, hell will begin in the world , Sputnik quotes Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

“I know what awaits us. As soon as Vladimir Putin finishes business in Seversk, Bakhmut and Soledar, and then on the second line: Slavyansk – Kramatorsk – Avdiivka, his proposal will follow. If they do not accept him, and they do not intend to, we will go hell,” Vucic said.

What exactly this proposal will be, he did not specify.

Earlier, the President of Serbia spoke about concerns about the risks of the conflict in Ukraine spilling over into a larger one.

“Now the entire Western world is fighting with Russia through Ukrainians, and the current armed conflict can be called almost global,” Vučić added.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a military special operation to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine. Vladimir Putin called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia itself.