MOSCOW, July 14 – RIA Novosti. Saudi Arabia, thanks to the efforts of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has become closer to Moscow than ever, writes The Wall Street Journal.

“The Russian leader was able to strengthen relations with the crown prince of the kingdom, Mohammed bin Salman, while most of the developed countries avoided him,” the author of the article emphasized, noting that such a connection is important.

As indicated in the publication, US President Joe Biden, on the contrary, never met with Prince Mohammed and did not even talk to him on the phone, and during the election campaign he threatened to make a pariah country out of Saudi Arabia.

According to the observer, Riyadh will not go against Moscow and will not help Washington in oil production, even despite the visit of the American president.

The growing partnership between Russia and Saudi Arabia has turned on its head the oil-for-security deal between Washington and Riyadh that has existed for nearly half a century and was central to their relationship.

After the start of the Russian military special operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine, the West stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow. Some countries announced the freezing of Russian assets, many brands left the country. The EU has already approved six packages of sanctions, which, in particular, include the gradual introduction of an embargo on offshore oil supplies.

Vladimir Putin called the policy of containing and weakening Russia a long-term strategy for the West. According to him, the sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy, and the main goal of the United States and Europe is to worsen the lives of millions of people.