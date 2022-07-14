Alikhanov: deliveries of goods to Kaliningrad by rail will start today or tomorrow

KALININGRAD, July 14 – RIA Novosti. The recommendations of the European Commission have removed most of the restrictions on transit to Kaliningrad, and transportation will begin in the very near future, Kaliningrad Region Governor Anton Alikhanov said on the Rossiya 1 TV channel.

“This is a victory for our diplomacy, because a significant amount, more than 80 percent of the restrictions that were imposed on Kaliningrad transit, they have actually been lifted,” he said.

Nevertheless, this solution is not complete – automobile transit remains banned, and therefore, the governor believes, “we need to push further and solve this problem completely and completely.”

“Railway transit was allowed, this is a good result, we have achieved it, despite all the resistance from Europeans, Lithuanians and even Americans,” Alikhanov said.

According to him, wagons with sanctioned cargo have not yet gone to the region, but this will happen soon.

“I think that literally today or tomorrow the first deliveries will begin,” the governor said.

He stressed that the resumption of rail transit is especially important for the transportation of building materials and metals.

As for the control of transit through Lithuania, which is mentioned in the recommendations of the European Commission, then, according to Alikhanov, this will not be a problem, since there are generally accepted measures for this.

Since June 18, Vilnius has stopped the transit of goods subject to EU sanctions to the Kaliningrad region: building materials, metal, wood, cement, fertilizers, alcohol, caviar and other categories – in general, this is about half of the total volume of traffic. At the same time, the Lithuanian authorities claim that they only carried out EU sanctions and will not make concessions to Russia on this issue.

As the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova noted, Lithuania, having made such a decision, acted aggressively. If the transit situation does not stabilize, then Moscow will take tough measures against Vilnius, the diplomat said.

The day before, the European Commission issued additional recommendations, from which it follows that road transport of goods between Kaliningrad and Russia remains banned, but rail transit is allowed subject to the necessary control.