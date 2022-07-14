BRUSSELS, July 14 – RIA Novosti. The European Commission, in its summer economic forecast, raised its estimate of inflation in the European Union in 2022 from 6.8% to 8.3%, the EC said in a statement.

The EC notes that this will be “historically high”.

Last year, this figure was only 2.9%. At the same time, in the spring forecast, the European Commission assumed that inflation would accelerate to 6.8% in 2022 and slow down to 3.2% in 2023.

In accordance with the new expectations of the EC, next year price growth could reach 4.6%.

After the start of the Russian military special operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine, the West stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow. Many states have announced the freezing of Russian assets, calls have become louder to abandon energy from Russia. These measures dealt a serious blow to Western countries – they led to an increase in inflation and food and fuel prices.

Vladimir Putin called the policy of containing and weakening Russia a long-term strategy for the West. According to him, the sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy, and the main goal of the United States and Europe is to worsen the lives of millions of people.