DONETSK, July 14 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian troops fired 25 mines and shells in Donetsk, Yasinovataya and Novobakhmutovka in half an hour, the representative office of the Donetsk People’s Republic in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire regime reports.

“Fishes were recorded from the side of the VFU (armed Ukrainian formations) in the following directions: 12.00 (coincides with Moscow time – ed.) – the settlement of Maryinka – the city of Donetsk (Petrovsky district): ten mines with a caliber of 120 millimeters were fired,” the DPR representative office said in a statement. published in his Telegram channel.

12:20Special military operation in Ukraine Ukrainian troops shelled Donetsk with NATO-caliber shells

The representative office added that Ukrainian troops also fired ten 120-mm caliber mines at Novobakhmutovka at 11:30 Moscow time and five 122-mm shells at Yasinovataya at 12:00 Moscow time.

Yasinovataya is located about 25 kilometers north of Donetsk and houses the largest railway station in the former USSR. To the west of the city, which has been controlled by the DPR since 2014, in the direction of Avdiivka, there has been a line of contact with the combat positions of Ukrainian troops for almost eight years.

Novobakhmutovka is less than 50 kilometers north of Donetsk.