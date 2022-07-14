The media reported on the strike of workers of German ports

BERLIN, July 14 – RIA Novosti. Workers at German ports in the north of the country have begun a strike that will last two days and could become the largest for the industry, Handelsblatt reports.

The strike began at 6.00 (7.00 Moscow time) local time and will end at the same time on Saturday. According to the publication, the strike could be the largest for the port industry in the history of Germany.

The strike is connected with negotiations between the trade union and the Central Union of German Port Operators, which have not yet been able to agree on an increase in wage rates for about 12,000 employees of 58 port companies. Employers agree to increase them by 12.5%, while employees insist on 14%.

As the newspaper notes, the increase in wages may adversely affect the competitiveness of German harbors in comparison with the Dutch and Belgian. In addition, the strike complicates the already tense situation in the logistics industry and could lead to an increase in the queues of ships for unloading.