TikTok crashed in Europe

MOSCOW, July 14 – RIA Novosti. TikTok users in a number of European countries are complaining about disruptions to the social network, according to data from Downdetector, which monitors crashes and outages of popular Internet resources.
According to the site, the crashes began around 12:03 Moscow time, with the largest number of complaints coming from the UK, the Netherlands and Germany, as well as from France and Italy.
Most users complain about the operation of the application, as well as failures when connecting to the server and displaying the news feed.
TikTok is a short video creation and viewing application owned by the Chinese company ByteDance. Launched in 2018, it has become the leader in the short video app segment in China and is gaining popularity around the world.
