China denounces manipulation attempts by Taiwan | News

The People’s Republic of China denounced on Tuesday that local authorities in Taiwan are trying to use the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to carry out political manipulation maneuvers, as well as promote their separatist agenda.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Nicaragua and China promote actions to implement the FTA

The Foreign Ministry of the Asian country sent an official document to the Japanese authorities in protest at the visit and the participation of the self-proclaimed vice president of Taiwan, William Lai, and at all kinds of contact with the Japanese nation.

For its part, the Japanese government assures that the Taiwanese leader made the visit in private conditions.

#China denounces that local leaders in Taiwan use the death of Shinzo Abe to promote political manipulation and their separatist agenda. China lodged a protest with Japanese authorities in Beijing and Tokyo over a Taiwanese official’s visit to Japan pic.twitter.com/pG1PnCnstV

– Iramsy Peraza (@IramsyteleSUR)

July 12, 2022

Likewise, China expressed its condolences for the death of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe before the people and relatives of the assassinated politician.

He added that events should not be used to violate Chinese sovereignty and the one-China principle, rejecting the push for separatist agendas in Taiwan and issues that promote instability.

The main funeral for the former prime minister took place in the capital Tokyo this day, where thousands of people witnessed the passing of the funeral procession to pay tribute to the politician killed last Friday while giving a speech at an election campaign event.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source