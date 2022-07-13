Trump’s former security adviser confesses that he helped plan coups | News

Former United States Government Security Adviser John Bolton confessed on Tuesday to having helped plan coups in different countries and stated that overthrowing a government takes a lot of work.

“As someone who has helped plan coups, not here, but you know, in other places, I have to say it takes a lot of work,” revealed Bolton, who was an official during the Donald Trump administration (2017-2021).

The former diplomat responded in this way in an interview when a CNN journalist told him that “one does not have to be brilliant to attempt a coup”, to which Bolton disagreed and admitted having “helped” plan coups in different countries. .

Later, Bolton mentioned, without “going into details”, the coup attempt against the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, in 2019.

“I wrote about (the coup in) Venezuela in the book (“The Room Where It Happened”) and it turned out to be unsuccessful,” he said.

Faced with these confessions by the former diplomat, the Venezuelan ambassador to the UN, Samuel Moncada, wrote on his Twitter account: “Bolton proclaims himself to the world as an expert in coups outside the US, to defend Trump in his failed coup within the US”.

“’The hits take a lot of work,’ says the criminal. For this reason, it also failed with its local agents in Venezuela,” said the Venezuelan diplomat.

Feminist and leftist Francesca Emanuele tweeted: “With the characteristic chutzpah of criminal psychopaths, Donald Trump’s former National Security Advisor, John Bolton, confesses on CNN to helping orchestrate coups.”

“Fact: Only in the Cold War (1947-89) there are documented at least 72 coup attempts by the US,” he asserted, citing journalistic investigations.





