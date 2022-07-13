Sri Lankan Prime Minister Appointed Interim President | News

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed the current Prime Minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, as Acting President of the Nation; after confirming the Sri Lankan Air Force his flight on a military plane bound for Maldives.

Sri Lankan parliament to elect new president on July 20

Wickremesinghe’s appointment was announced by the President of Parliament at a press conference, just the day Rajapaksa’s resignation was expected to become effective, amid the climate of massive protests in that Asian country.

The Air Force detailed that Rajapaksa “at the request of the Government, with the approval of the Ministry of Defense, and under the rules and regulations of Immigration and Emigration (…) an airplane was assigned, belonging to that body” in which he traveled together his wife and two other security personnel.”

After his arrival in Malé, the capital of the Maldives, it is unknown where Rajapaksa was transferred; At the same time, local media pointed out that other members of the family and occupants until then of high positions in the Government, have also tried to leave the country in the midst of the climate of demonstrations.

Previously, the president had escaped last Saturday from his residence in Colombo, hours before thousands of people assaulted it to demand answers to the serious economic and institutional crisis that the nation is suffering.

Faced with such a climate of insecurity, Sri Lanka’s political parties had agreed to appoint a new interim president on July 20 to fill the power vacuum left after Rajapaksa’s departure.

In the midst of this climate of insecurity, Ranil Wickremesinghe declared a state of emergency in the country, a decision accompanied by a curfew in Colombo, a province considered its commercial capital.

This measure unleashed the mobilization of protesters in the vicinity of the prime minister’s office to demand his resignation; protests which the Police tried to disperse with the use of tear gas.

Situation that has led to the occupation of several government buildings by the people to demand the resignation of their main leaders, and express their discontent with the deep existing crisis.





