Hungary decrees a state of energy emergency | News

The government of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban ordered this Wednesday to ban the export of fuels such as gas and eliminated a year-old cap on the prices of public services for households with the highest use.

Hungary declares state of emergency over conflict in Ukraine

“The Hungarian government has decreed a state of emergency in the energy sector, announced the head of the Prime Minister’s office, Gergely Gulyás, and indicated that the European country prohibits exports of energy products and firewood.

To protect Hungarian families and the electricity supply, the Hungarian government, like many other countries, declares a state of emergency in the energy sector,” he told a news conference.

Gulyás added that it is very likely that Europe will not have enough gas for the boreal autumn and winter season.

For his part, the Minister of the Interior, Gergely Gulyás, said: “The Government announces a state of energy emergency, in order to defend the maximum energy prices for the population” as of August this year.

The minister added that “it is clear that there will not be enough gas in Europe for the autumn and winter heating season, so the government has approved a seven-point package.”

This package includes the increase in the price of gas and electricity, in the case of all those households that consume more energy than the Hungarian average, and the increase in gas production from 1,500 million cubic meters to 2,000 million.

The energy situation in Europe was triggered after the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the sanctions imposed by the European Union on the Eurasian nation.





