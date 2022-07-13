Foreign Ministry calls Britain’s decision to confiscate Russian assets ‘suicide’

“Of course, we are also carefully recording statements on this subject from London. Unfortunately, such rhetoric has been heard from the lips of British officials since the first days of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine. The head of the Foreign Office, Elizabeth Truss, was especially successful in it. We consider such statements, first of all, as part of a large-scale anti-Russian campaign launched by the British side, aimed at international isolation and economic strangulation of our country,” Birichevsky said.