World
Foreign Ministry calls Britain’s decision to confiscate Russian assets ‘suicide’
MOSCOW, July 13 – RIA Novosti. The hypothetical decision of London to confiscate the assets of Russian legal entities and individuals would be suicidal, but the British leadership is already losing touch with reality, Dmitry Birichevsky, director of the Department of Economic Cooperation of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said in an interview with RIA Novosti.
“Of course, we are also carefully recording statements on this subject from London. Unfortunately, such rhetoric has been heard from the lips of British officials since the first days of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine. The head of the Foreign Office, Elizabeth Truss, was especially successful in it. We consider such statements, first of all, as part of a large-scale anti-Russian campaign launched by the British side, aimed at international isolation and economic strangulation of our country,” Birichevsky said.
09:04
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the conditions for the extension of gas transit through Ukraine
According to him, “London should be aware of the disastrous consequences of such a step for the UK’s status as an international financial center.”
“Given the significant damage that has already been done to the British economy as a result of the imposition of ill-considered anti-Russian sanctions, the hypothetical decision to confiscate our assets would look like pure suicide. It remains to be hoped that in the end, the sense of self-preservation among the British elites will still prevail over Russophobic instincts. Unfortunately As the events of recent days in London show, the current leadership of this country is increasingly losing touch with reality,” the diplomat said.
At the same time, he stressed that “the initiators of such decisions should not have any doubts that any actions with frozen Russian assets, and in this case we will talk about outright theft, will not remain without a tough response from our side.”
Read the full text of the interview with Dmitry Birichevsky >>
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked