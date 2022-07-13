World
In Ukraine, called the condition without which the country will not be able to survive
MOSCOW, July 13 – RIA Novosti. Ukraine needs nine billion dollars a month from Western countries to cover the budget deficit. This is almost double the previous request, writes the Financial Times.
“We will try to survive in any case, but without the financial support of our allies, it will not only be difficult, but almost impossible,” Oleg Ustenko, economic adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky, quoted the publication as saying.
The cessation of grain and steel exports deprived Kyiv of foreign exchange earnings. Ukraine is being forced to burn foreign exchange reserves at an accelerated pace as the central bank buys government bonds to fill a funding gap, the article says.
At the same time, the US Treasury Department has warned that the emergency measures Kyiv is resorting to to maintain public finances – such as printing money – could over time undermine its ability to provide critical public services. Washington is calling on allies to fulfill their obligations to allocate tens of billions of dollars in grants and cheap loans as soon as possible.
The day before, the Council of Ministers of the EU countries approved the provision of a new loan to Ukraine for one billion euros from a package of macro-financial support for a total of nine billion. As stated in the European Commission, it will be allocated in the form of long-term loans on favorable terms.
As the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, noted, Ukraine, constantly receiving loans from Western countries, has become their colony. So, from the moment of the coup (from February 2014 to December 2021), about $70.5 billion was allocated to the Kyiv authorities, and from February to May 2022, the amount of funding exceeded $15 billion. According to Zakharova, Ukraine is most actively sold directly to Western capital.
