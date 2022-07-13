World

Prime Minister of Sri Lanka declares a state of emergency throughout the island

BANGKOK, July 13 – RIA Novosti. Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, as Acting President, has ordered an immediate curfew in the Western Province of the country, which includes the capital Colombo, with immediate effect, and a state of emergency throughout the island, the news portal reported on Wednesday. Adaderana, citing a statement from the Prime Minister’s office.
The premier also ordered security forces to arrest those who “behave inappropriately” as well as to arrest the vehicles in which they travel, according to a statement quoted by the portal.
Media: outgoing President of Sri Lanka arrived in the Maldives

