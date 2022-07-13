Kuleba: reaching an agreement with Russia on grain at the final stage

MOSCOW, July 13 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that Kyiv is two steps away from reaching an agreement with the Russian Federation on the export of grain from Ukrainian territory.

“Ukraine is ready to export its grain to the international market… We are two steps away from reaching an agreement with Russia… We are in the final phase, and now everything depends on the Russian Federation,” Kuleba said in an interview with the Spanish newspaper Pais.

Earlier it was reported that a meeting of the military delegations of Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and the UN delegation to discuss the grain issue is scheduled for Wednesday in Istanbul, it will be held in the face of the risk of a food crisis due to grain shortages.

The UN has repeatedly stated the threat of a food crisis due to a shortage of grain, the West accused Russia of counteracting the supply of Ukrainian grain to world markets, Moscow categorically denied such accusations. At the same time, the Kyiv authorities themselves created many obstacles to the export of grain for export: in addition to the revealed arson of grain in the Mariupol port, Ukrainian troops mined the Black Sea, which does not allow grain to be transported to world markets by ships.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia does not prevent the export of grain from Ukraine, and if Kyiv clears the ports of mines, ships with grain will be able to leave without any problems.