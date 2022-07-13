In Berlin, they wanted to turn off the illumination of the Brandenburg Gate to save money

Giffay added that the adoption of such measures does not mean that Berlin should plunge into darkness. It is necessary to find a balance between “safety requirements” and “painless” ways to save energy, said the burgomaster.

Germany, like other Western countries, is faced with rising energy prices and a surge in inflation due to the imposition of sanctions against Moscow and the policy of abandoning its fuel. Due to the rise in the price of fuel, primarily gas, the industry in Germany has largely lost its competitive advantages, which also affected other areas of the German economy – the most powerful in the European Union.