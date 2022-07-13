Media: Sri Lanka appoints prime minister as acting president

BANGKOK, July 13 – RIA Novosti. Speaker of the Parliament of Sri Lanka Mahinda Yapa Abeiwardene, who, according to media reports, was going to announce his resignation signed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday afternoon, announced a presidential order appointing Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as interim president of the country “for the duration of the president’s stay abroad” , reports the news portal Adaderana.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as Acting President in accordance with Article 37.1 of the Sri Lankan constitution, which provides for the appointment of an interim President during the absence of the head of state in the country, the portal reports, citing the speaker’s statement.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flew from Sri Lanka to the Maldives on Wednesday morning on a plane provided to him by the country’s air force.

“I have been informed that, in accordance with Article 37 (1) of the constitution, since His Excellency President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is away from the country, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has been appointed to carry out the duties and functions of this position,” said Mahinda Yapa Abeywardene, words quoted by the portal.

Earlier, the authorities of Sri Lanka announced that Prime Minister Wickremesinghe, as interim president of the country, introduced a state of emergency in Sri Lanka, and in the Western province of the country, which includes the capital Colombo, where mass protests are taking place demanding his resignation, imposed a curfew.