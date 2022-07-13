Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul for negotiations on grain

ISTANBUL, July 13 – RIA Novosti. The Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul, where it will discuss the grain issue with representatives of Turkey, Ukraine and the UN, a diplomatic source told RIA Novosti.

He declined to reveal where exactly the meeting would take place.

08:08 The source praised the chance for a consensus on the grain issue

Journalists have been gathering on the central streets of the city since early morning, but they were strictly warned that any kind of filming is prohibited. The Ministry of Defense of Turkey promises to provide all the information.

According to a diplomatic source of RIA Novosti, the hopes that the parties will be able to reach a consensus are quite high. Negotiations are expected to start at 14:00 Moscow time.

The UN has repeatedly stated the threat of a food crisis due to a shortage of cereals, the West and the Kyiv authorities accused Russia of blockade of the Black Sea ports. Moscow categorically rejects this and points out that Kyiv itself has created many obstacles for export: in addition to the arson of grain that was revealed in the Mariupol port, Ukrainian troops mined the Black Sea.

Vladimir Putin, for his part, emphasized that Russia does not interfere with the export of grain, and if Ukraine clears the ports of mines, ships with grain will be able to leave without any problems.