Biden wants to assemble anti-Iranian coalition, says Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, July 13 – RIA Novosti. The Middle East tour of US President Joe Biden will be marked by the formation of an anti-Iranian coalition, Russian Ambassador to Tehran Levan Jagaryan believes.

“Now President Biden’s trip will take place under such an anti-Iranian front, and a line will be pursued to cobble together a coalition of Arab countries, Israel on an anti-Iranian basis, which is categorically unacceptable,” he said on the air of the Rossiya 24 TV channel. The Russian ambassador noted that this line is particularly controversial in the context of attempts to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Tehran’s nuclear program.