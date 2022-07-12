President Macron linked to Uber scandal in France | News

The president of France, Emmanuel Macron, is involved in a scandal after more than one hundred thousand confidential documents came to light this Sunday where it is evident that he privileged the Uber company during his time as economy minister.

Around 124,000 texts from the period 2013-2017 that were leaked to international media reveal that the American taxi company Uber crossed the limits of the law by bribing politicians.

According to the documents, Macron maintained close contact with the US company, favoring contracts that would allow it to consolidate its presence in the French market.

Uber Files disclosure in France: Macron lobbied for Uber when he was Economy Minister 2014-2016. The PS governed, a sector opposed the entry of the company, the taxi union went on strike to oppose it. Macron operated to deregulate the market and favor the company.

In this sense, there is also evidence of secret meetings with the fundamental executives of Uber, which were not related to the agenda of the Minister of Economy during the presidency of Francois Hollande.

In 18 months, around 17 “significant exchanges” were carried out between the representatives of the American company and Macron in order to eliminate the obstacles that French legislation imposed on foreign transnationals.

Thousands of leaked documents have revealed how Uber courted very high-level politicians and the extent to which the company went to evade justice in various countries.

They detail the great help that Uber received from leaders such as Emmanuel Macron and former European Commissioner N. Kroes.

Accordingly, it is revealed that the then head of Economy interceded to eliminate a prohibition in a decree issued in 2015 by the former Marseille police prefect, Laurent Nuñez, which prevented Uber drivers from circulating in crowded areas of the city.

At the same time, the leaked documents show that these acts of bribery and corruption by the company valued at more than 75 billion dollars, occurred in other countries such as the Netherlands and in the United States itself.





