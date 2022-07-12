At least 21 injured leave forest fires in Portugal | News

The National Emergency and Civil Protection Authority of Portugal reported this Monday that during the weekend, at least 21 people were counted with minor injuries and one reported serious, due to the fires that started last Thursday in the central regions of Leiria. and Santarem.

The commander of the Portuguese agency, André Fernandes, explained that most of those affected did not receive hospitalization, at the same time, he explained that the seriously injured is a firefighter suffering from an open fracture in the wrist; while the remaining victims suffer from “the usual conditions in the fight against forest fires.”

Local media indicate that between Thursday and Sunday, the fires consumed about 2,500 hectares of land in the country, and although they are considered controlled, this week Portugal is exposed to the risk of temperatures that could reach 45 degrees.

In this sense, the Portuguese Prime Minister, Antonio Costa, warned from the headquarters of the Emergency Protection and Rescue Unit (UEPS), that extreme temperatures increase the danger of fire, for which reason the country is redoubling vigilance against the possible reactivation of the next few days.

In the face of the emergency, Portugal activated the European Civil Protection Mechanism, as an immediate response, while the European Commission supported from Spain with two planes designed to put out forest fires, in order to collaborate with the more than 2,000 Portuguese rescuers and firefighters who work in the affected areas.

Last Saturday, the Portuguese authorities declared a contingency situation that will be in force until next Friday, with the purpose of using and mobilizing the available resources in the fight against accidents.





