Trafficking in persons and forced labor configure tragedies of modern slavery in the United States | In deep

Trafficking in persons and forced labor configure tragedies of modern slavery in the United States

The Mexican Flor Molina was a victim of slavery for 40 days in the clothing industry in Los Angeles, United States, more than 20 years ago, when she emigrated to that country deceived by a human trafficker who ultimately received a lesser sentence.

She was forced to work 18 hours a day in a factory without receiving any pay, making dresses that sold for $200 in department stores, and to sleep in a warehouse in the facility that she had to clean completely once the workers finished for the day.

Molina had to share a single mattress with another victim like her, and her ordeal ended when she was able to leave the factory one day and escape.

His testimony is not an isolated or exclusive case of a certain time. At least more than 500,000 people in the United States, many of them migrants, currently live in conditions of modern slavery, carrying out forced labor, according to data from the University of Denver, while others are victims of tragedies like the one that occurred in the past. June 27 in San Antonio, Texas.

That same day, a trailer with 67 migrants was abandoned by human smugglers in extreme heat and after having bypassed several security checkpoints, causing 53 migrants to lose their lives inside.

Photo: Xinhua

The “End Slavery Now” project, which seeks to make visible the existence of modern slavery based on forced labor in the United States, details on its digital platforms the story of Molina and other people with experiences similar, and assures that they are quite frequent cases in a country that is a self-proclaimed defender of human rights.

Mexican experts consulted by Xinhua agreed that migrants are one of the groups most likely to be victims of tragedies like the one in San Antonio or subjected to forced labor practices in the United States.

This is due, they said, to the high vulnerability they face in the northern country, both due to restrictive policies and socio-cultural patterns of discrimination, racism and xenophobia.

The researcher Ariadna Estévez considered that the vulnerability of the migrants, manifested in cases of forced labor, human trafficking and smuggling, as well as in what happened in the abandonment of the trailer, derives from the “prohibitionist approach of the United States towards everything.”

“The fact that the borders are closed for asylum is causing more of this type of thing because closed borders facilitate organized crime and labor trafficking,” Estevez said.

An academic at the Center for Research on North America of the National Autonomous University of Mexico, Estévez believes that the United States’ restrictive policies on migration are causing the rise of criminal networks that venture into human trafficking.

They promote slavery and forced labor not only of irregular migrants transported by human traffickers, but also of those who go to the United States legally, through temporary work visas, he observed.

Photo: Xinhua

As an example, he cited the case of the “Patricio” criminal organization, which for years operated under the façade of a migrant recruitment agency and obtained profits of 200 million dollars in four years, at the cost of the forced labor of dozens of people. who were forced to work under precarious conditions in farm fields in the United States.

A recent investigation by the Mexican newspaper Milenio, based on the consultation of judicial documents housed in the US courts, showed that the criminal organization sold 30 of its workers for $21,000, “as if they were cattle.”

Estévez stressed that the worst thing about events like this is that many of these offenses occur “protected by bilateral agreements that are completely outside of human rights and trade agreements” between the United States and other countries, such as Mexico and those of Central America.

“It is a type of slavery that is even legal in that sense. Migrants are being seen as the circular economy of rare earths. To the extent that they are prohibited, an economy is made on their bodies and on their journeys in which they benefit everyone,” he denounced.

Criminal gangs benefit because they obtain money from migrants by transporting them and retaining their documents, but so does the United States because “it allows its industry to hire people very cheaply in various sectors,” said Estévez.

The researcher pointed out that the United States also obtains benefits from the forced labor of migrants in the detention centers for the processing of migrants, managed by private capitals that have made this niche of exploitation one of the most economically profitable.

Photo: Xinhua

José María Ramos, a researcher at the Colegio de la Frontera Norte de México, pointed out that the United States, due to the need for labor and the high volume of migration to its territory, has a large number of migrants working in an irregular situation, which in several cases leads to actions of exploitation, discrimination and violation of US law itself.

Such actions on US soil, observed the expert, are contradictory to the defense of human rights that the country projects to the world.

“Undoubtedly, they are detrimental to human dignity, human rights and, above all, to the universal declaration of human rights itself,” Ramos stressed, while explaining that cases of forced labor are also affected by the sociocultural context of some areas of the United States where discrimination still prevails.

International organizations related to human and labor rights have pointed out that labor trafficking is frequent in more than twenty industries or areas of the United States, such as agriculture.

This makes the northern country a territory of origin, transit and destination for victims of forced labor and slavery, in which human trafficking can be found in both legal and illegal sectors.

Photo: Xinhua

University of Guadalajara researcher María Antonia Gutiérrez told Xinhua that all of this is happening in the United States because it is convenient for certain local economic interests to encourage trafficking and trafficking to use this workforce in a vulnerable situation.

“This allows them to violate those human and labor rights that for nationals require compliance and, however, for those who are in an irregular condition they do not do so,” he said.

Gutiérrez defined the forced labor of migrants as an element that configures a “literal” scenario of modern slavery and that has become a “sine qua non” condition of an economic model based on “tremendous conditions of economic, social and cultural inequality. ” to benefit the big capitals.

This “puts the United States to shame” before the world, the academic said.

According to him, what the US authorities are doing by not recognizing this problem in their territory or promoting it by omission is to further encourage human trafficking and smuggling.

But they do it for “their own benefit, for “the benefit of the companies” and to the detriment of the rights of migrants and other victims, he concluded.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



