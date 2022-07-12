Value of the euro approaches parity with the US dollar | News

The euro currency continues to go through one of the most difficult moments in its history, the collapse recorded in recent months has brought it closer to parity with respect to the US dollar, this Monday the European currency reached 1,007 dollars, depreciating by 15 percent from the start of 2022.

The main reason for the fall of the euro is due to the conflict in Ukraine, where investors take refuge in the US dollar to protect their capital, likewise, tensions also revolve around the oil crisis and the drop in gas imports. Russian to European Union (EU) countries.

In addition, if the devaluation of the euro continues, inflation will increase in the nations of the European community, especially affecting food prices, recently in the United Kingdom people mobilized against the rise in fuels and the basic basket, leading the hopefuls to replace Boris Johnson to pivot their campaign on economic stability.

The United States, under the instrument of NATO, achieved its goal. The parity of 1 dollar to 1 euro after causing the European Union to block Russia and finally being affected by the boomerang effect pic.twitter.com/2xXl0UssVB

– Aníbal Garzón (@AnibalGarzon)

July 11, 2022

Another area that will suffer an ostensible increase is imports, according to the Eurostat portal around 50 percentage points of them are made in dollars in the euro zone, countries such as Greece and Germany import 64 and 44 percent, respectively.

Given the panorama of recession in the area, the European Central Bank pointed out that the depreciation of the currency (euro) will continue and will be evidenced in high costs of the basic family basket, fuel and other intermediate goods (especially those that are imported).

On the other hand, the government authorities of each EU country are taking measures in the face of the energy crisis, such as urging citizens to moderate their consumption, as well as insisting on channels of dialogue between Russia, Ukraine and the United States (USA). ) to seek solutions to the conflict, because in the event of a worsening they could be affected to acquire gas and oil from Moscow.

Despite the calls for dialogue, the EU supported the decision of the White House and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to impose coercive sanctions against the Russian government, but now that they affect their own economy, they insist on promoting negotiations with Russia.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



