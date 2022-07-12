Iran increases oil sales and decreases fiscal deficit | News

The Government of Iran specified this Monday that the country managed to increase oil sales, which has made it possible to eliminate part of the budget deficit for the fiscal year 2022-2023, even with the sanctions imposed by the United States.

“The increase in sales of oil and condensate, together with the increase in prices in recent months, offset the large budget deficit of the Iranian fiscal year and has given the Government the leverage to manage the fluctuation in the foreign exchange market”, the Iranian Oil Ministry pointed out.

The Iranian entity has highlighted that due to its unique logistical experience and potential, the country “is present in traditional markets and satisfies the needs of its old clients”, and also stressed that it is active in any geographical region of the world oil market.

The Iranian portfolio valued its oil market strategy as active and said that during this period, in addition to enhancing its participation in the so-called old markets, the country has entered new spaces that were previously unimaginable “under the intensified restrictions” of USA.

According to data offered by Iranian experts, exports of crude oil and gas condensate have continued at levels that exceed one million barrels per day since the beginning of the year.

Another investigation shows that sales of this resource had increased by 40 percent at the beginning of the presidency of Seyed Ebrahim Raisi during 2021, a period in which coercive measures against the nation were intensified.





