Joe Biden’s approval falls to 29 percent in the US | News

Joe Biden's approval falls to 29 percent in the US

The index of support for the president of the United States (USA), Joe Biden, fell to minimum figures, standing at 29 percent, according to a recent study by the online polling company Civiqs Poll.

The national and daily follow-up poll registers presidential disapproval at 58 percent, but the remaining 13 percent neither approve nor disapprove of the management of the current White House tenant.

Voters of all age groups, education levels and gender showed approval rates below 40 percent, with the youngest ages 18-34 being the most dissatisfied at 21 percent.

The survey reveals that the states of Hawaii and Vermont are the only ones where Biden supporters outnumber opponents. In general, the president’s greatest allies are African Americans, with 64 percent and 56 percent respectively, although the Support figures have dropped relative to other polls.

Biden’s current approval rating is well below the 39 percent that then-President Donald Trump had in 2017, in a similar study by Civiqs Poll.

Analysts indicate that the decline in presidential reception is based on a series of events that have taken place in recent weeks in the country, such as the increase in gasoline prices, the absence of baby formula in the markets, the signs of a probable recession and the July 4 mass shooting that affected the debates around gun control.





