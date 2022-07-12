Purse: there are powers that do not allow alternative forces to win | News

The co-founder of the Podemos party, Spanish political scientist and professor, Juan Carlos Monedero, asserted on Monday that there are “hidden powers” in democracies of Western countries that do not allow alternative forces to win elections, using different resources to avoid it.

In an interview for the program Es Noticia, broadcast by teleSUR, Monedero assured that “we find something that is a reality in Western democracies and that is that there are hidden powers that never allow alternative forces to win elections, and they always compete.”

Monedero’s statement comes after audios were broadcast of a conversation between the former police commissioner, José Manuel Villarejo, and the director of La Sexta, the journalist Antonio García Ferreras, about the falsity of information disseminated in that medium about the also founder of La Sexta. Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, in 2016 during an electoral context, indicating that he had allegedly received resources from the Government of Venezuela.

To this are added other audios revealed about a conversation, from 2017, between Villarejo and the then Minister of Defense, María Dolores de Cospedal (2016-2018), in which the official wanted to have a topic that would allow her to go against Iglesias and Podemos .

1. Ferreras gave false and coarse information knowing that it was false and hurting that it was coarse.

2. He always praised Inda. Inda is what she is because she went out in @laSextaTV.

3. The gathering members finished off.

4. We were banned while others went daily. Those who are silent today

July 11, 2022

July 11, 2022

“Everything that (Governments of) Europe does in Latin America, they end up applying it to their continent as well. Now, what has been done in so many Latin American countries, we have seen when they stormed the Capitol or now, when it is used in this case against Spaniards, a type of measure that what they do is destroy democracy,” Monedero emphasized.

In addition, he indicated that he is going to file a complaint “because there has been a meeting between the Minister of Defense and a corrupt commissioner, where they have agreed to invent evidence to literally ‘ruin my life’, and added that this is a crime in Spain.

“I am going to implement measures in this regard with my lawyers (…) also to point out journalists who meet with corrupt people to invent news against Podemos, because otherwise democracy will leave us,” he said.

Sewers in democracy

Monedero explained that, in Spain, they use the term sewers to refer to “the deep state, to that mix of hidden interests that are alien to democracy, where the intelligence service, big capital, multinationals are. Sometimes there are even secret services international (…), and what they do is maintain a structure of privileges”.

“The sewers are the ones that have exploded in Spain, they have brought together corrupt police commissioners, corrupt politicians, corrupt businessmen, a corrupt royal house, and corrupt media, to try to stop in 2015-2016 a political force that all the polls pointed to as the winner in the elections”, he affirmed.

The parties and politicians who do not condemn what the sewers have done against Podemos don't deserve to represent anyone. If La Sexta conspires with Villarejo and they look the other way, they are outside of democracy. Does Ferreras weigh more than decency?

July 11, 2022

July 11, 2022

The Spanish political scientist explained that, at that time, Venezuela was used to generate an alleged link with illegal payments and Podemos, all on the eve of an electoral process. “The important question is, if there hadn’t been all these attacks, would (we) have won the election? It seems quite likely that it would,” he said.

Monedero made reference to the book by the former director of the Spanish outlet El Mundo, David Jiménez, named El director, and in which the author recounts his experience, mentioning “how the news was given by these intelligence services, false news against Podemos and they published on the front page as if they were true to try to undermine alternative political forces”.

“There are many journalists who have been constantly working to justify the overthrow of democracies (…) The conclusion is that power in the 21st century does not only buy politicians or soldiers, it also buys journalists because they are the ones who can achieve blows of State less bloody, but that

they are still coups d’état,” he emphasized.

Dickens said in Oliver Twist that you are only a thief if you are caught. And says Ferreras that he has not been caught. Since the best defense is a good offense, the fault lies with Podemos. Seeing so many silent journalists saddens. Must eat. Also have dignity.

July 11, 2022

July 11, 2022

He also commented that the Socialist Party of Spain and the Popular Party were against investigation commissions so that Villarejo could testify, so that the truth would be reached.

Monedero also warned that in some European countries there are democracies that “work under the guardianship of profound powers, and only when there is a very strong popular push can we overcome these guardianships, otherwise it does not happen.”

the right side of history

The Spanish professor stressed that he learned from Latin America that “those who bet on the people have to have courage,” and recalled the experience of the Venezuelan process, which has represented the victory of Gustavo Petro, the elected president of Colombia; and the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“If one wants to be on the right side, we have to know that the powerful are going to try to attack us. There is no room for naivete. Being in the right place in history, one pays a price, but you also get a part of life from its juice,” he said.

Finally, Monedero stated that they cannot allow the corrupt to “play with marked cards and we play with our hands tied behind our backs.”

“The next steps in Spain will be to continue fighting in the narrative and in the courts, because we are not going to allow democracy to be stolen from us again,” he assured.





